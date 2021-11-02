QOL and Bug Fixes!

Hey guys hope you're enjoying the new update! Here are some bug fixes!
Quality of Life:
-Added variety to music on the main menu
-After fighting a quick battle you will appear again in the quick battle menu
Bugs fixed:
-Fixed a wall exploit where you could jump over other people's walls if you built a wall close enough
-Fixed some scrollbar issues
-Fixed some GUI issues with the trap minigame
-Fixed music being played on adventure mode even on mute
-Probably some bugs I fixed and forgot to write down
Changed files in this update