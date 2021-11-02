QOL and Bug Fixes!

Hey guys hope you're enjoying the new update! Here are some bug fixes!

Quality of Life:

-Added variety to music on the main menu

-After fighting a quick battle you will appear again in the quick battle menu

Bugs fixed:

-Fixed a wall exploit where you could jump over other people's walls if you built a wall close enough

-Fixed some scrollbar issues

-Fixed some GUI issues with the trap minigame

-Fixed music being played on adventure mode even on mute

-Probably some bugs I fixed and forgot to write down