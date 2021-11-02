 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Smithy Wars update for 2 November 2021

QOL and Bug Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 7640135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys hope you're enjoying the new update! Here are some bug fixes!

Quality of Life:

-Added variety to music on the main menu

-After fighting a quick battle you will appear again in the quick battle menu

Bugs fixed:

-Fixed a wall exploit where you could jump over other people's walls if you built a wall close enough

-Fixed some scrollbar issues

-Fixed some GUI issues with the trap minigame

-Fixed music being played on adventure mode even on mute

-Probably some bugs I fixed and forgot to write down

Changed files in this update

Smithy Wars Content Depot 1682581
  • Loading history…
Smithy Wars Linux Depot 1682582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.