Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 update for 2 November 2021

Upload fix: November

Share · View all patches · Build 7640083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue with Japanese language version not running due to build failure.

Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124061
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124062
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124063
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124064
