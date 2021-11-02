Small bugfixing patch

Small bug fixing release!
🩹 Some cities were not loading anymore if Bonfire entered the city. Fixed! Thanks to Legdig for the bug report
🩹 Some cities were not loading anymore if the canals had a particular conformation, next to upwards roads. Fixed! Thanks to Legdig for the bug report
🩹 The physical map was not loading in certain situations. Fixed! Thanks to NotAUsername for the bug report
🩹 Exiting the drone mode gave problems while observing someone else's city. Fixed! Thanks to viroX for the bug report!
Skid Cities update for 2 November 2021
