Patch Notes: Version 0.0.6 - 11/05/2021

• Styx's Bounty:
- The Crew's Incoming Hunter (Styx Bounty) Voice Line #7 will always play when first encountering a Bounty Hunter after getting Styx's Bounty.
- Added Aligned Clients to the list of possible clients available when the Player has Styx's Bounty.
• Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed the placement of the Client's face panels on the right side of the Client Selection Screen so they no longer overlap with your bounty notice when you have Styx's Bounty.
-
Fixed an issue that allowed Diplomats to be unaligned when The Bright Crown Insignia was equipped.
-
The Bright Crown Insignia's Effect Description no longer says "After a certain point" for the first effect, as it was not in line with the actual effect.
-
Updated the description for the third effect of the Demon of the Grin Insignia to match the Demon of the Spiral Insignia's third effect description.
-
Fixed an error that caused Clients to pay 2-3 Units while the Player had Styx's Bounty with The Bright Crown Insignia equipped.
-
Fixed the placement of the Effect Descriptions in the Pause Menu's Insignia Info for the following Insignias:
- Tyrant's Demise
- Bounty Hunter's Guild
- Stars of Freedom
- Jumper 77
- The Bright Crown
-
Fixed an error that caused the wrong clients to be available when the Player had Styx's Bounty and any of the following insignias equipped:
- The Jolly Styx
- Tyrant's Demise
- Cartographer's Seal
- Imperial Shadow Legion
- The Bright Crown
