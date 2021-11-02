 Skip to content

Open Hexagon update for 2 November 2021

Open Hexagon 2.1.0 is now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.0 is now officially released!

This is a minor polish update in preparation of Open Hexagon finally leaving the "Early Access" program.

Open Hexagon will officially leave its "Early Access" status tomorrow.

Enjoy!

(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)

Changelog

  • Increase thickness of spiral walls in Apeirogon 0.35x in response to a Steam review report.

  • After death, the player triangle will now be visually pushed out of the wall it collided with. This purely graphical change will make the location of impact more clear. Similarly to above, this was in response to a probably erroneous Steam review report regarding hitboxes, likely caused by the player triangle overlapping the wall after death.

  • Fixed a bug where the u_rndReal, u_rndIntUpper, u_rndInt, and u_rndSwitch functions used to always return 1 on their first invocation.

  • Fixed the getRandomDir Lua function (from base/Scripts/common.lua) being slightly biased towards one direction.

  • Improved the Lua Reference by adding a category dedicated to custom timelines.

  • Added a new u_setFlashColor Lua function which allows customization of the flash effect's color.

