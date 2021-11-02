Open Hexagon 2.1.0 is now available!

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.0 is now officially released!
This is a minor polish update in preparation of Open Hexagon finally leaving the "Early Access" program.
Open Hexagon will officially leave its "Early Access" status tomorrow.
Enjoy!
(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)
Changelog
-
Increase thickness of spiral walls in Apeirogon 0.35x in response to a Steam review report.
-
After death, the player triangle will now be visually pushed out of the wall it collided with. This purely graphical change will make the location of impact more clear. Similarly to above, this was in response to a probably erroneous Steam review report regarding hitboxes, likely caused by the player triangle overlapping the wall after death.
-
Fixed a bug where the
u_rndReal,
u_rndIntUpper,
u_rndInt, and
u_rndSwitchfunctions used to always return
1on their first invocation.
-
Fixed the
getRandomDirLua function (from
base/Scripts/common.lua) being slightly biased towards one direction.
-
Improved the Lua Reference by adding a category dedicated to custom timelines.
-
Added a new
u_setFlashColorLua function which allows customization of the flash effect's color.
Changed files in this update