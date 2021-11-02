- You can now click on the notification section to view the notification history in case you missed any.
- The planet textures were replaced with better ones.
- Save/Load panels were redesigned.
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash after trying to receive mission rewards.
- Fixed many performance issues.
- Issues with the radiation storm event have been resolved. The event is now active.
Space Station Tycoon update for 2 November 2021
0.6.6 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
