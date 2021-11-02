 Skip to content

Space Station Tycoon update for 2 November 2021

0.6.6 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now click on the notification section to view the notification history in case you missed any.
  • The planet textures were replaced with better ones.
  • Save/Load panels were redesigned.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash after trying to receive mission rewards.
  • Fixed many performance issues.
  • Issues with the radiation storm event have been resolved. The event is now active.

