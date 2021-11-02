- Added a drop down on the top right of the home screen that allows you to view previous seasons
- Some playoff teams were in the draft lottery, and that seemed to cause the draft lottery to occasionally crash. Fixed.
- Fixed bug on previous scores screen where playoff check box didn't always work
- Trading will no longer result in automatic waiving of high value players
- You can now drag players into your lineup even if it puts you over the cap
- Fixed bugs where the lineup display during gameplay would crash and formatting would look wrong
- Changed message that said IR players are part of cap
- Reduced scoring
- Shootouts can now go to 20 rounds before ending
- OT/Shootout and Special Teams lines screens now no longer show tags when switching between different player lists.
Executive Hockey update for 2 November 2021
November 2021 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
