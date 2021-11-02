 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Executive Hockey update for 2 November 2021

November 2021 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7639668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a drop down on the top right of the home screen that allows you to view previous seasons
  • Some playoff teams were in the draft lottery, and that seemed to cause the draft lottery to occasionally crash. Fixed.
  • Fixed bug on previous scores screen where playoff check box didn't always work
  • Trading will no longer result in automatic waiving of high value players
  • You can now drag players into your lineup even if it puts you over the cap
  • Fixed bugs where the lineup display during gameplay would crash and formatting would look wrong
  • Changed message that said IR players are part of cap
  • Reduced scoring
  • Shootouts can now go to 20 rounds before ending
  • OT/Shootout and Special Teams lines screens now no longer show tags when switching between different player lists.

Changed files in this update

Base Windows Content Depot 600101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.