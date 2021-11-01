 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 1 November 2021

Marci changes (ClientVersion 5077)

  • Dispose damage reduced from 70/130/190/250 to 70/120/170/220
  • Dispose stun duration reduced from 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1 to 0.9/1.3/1.7/2.1
  • Level 15 Talent reduced from +0.75s Dispose Stun Duration to +0.5s
  • Rebound cooldown increased from 15/13/11/9 to 17/15/13/11
  • Unleash cooldown increased from 90/75/60 to 110/90/70
  • Unleash time between Fury combos increased from 1.5s to 1.75s
  • Level 20 Talent 1.5s Sidekick Spell Immunity moved to Level 25, and it now applies a basic dispel
  • Level 25 Talent +50% Sidekick Lifesteal moved to Level 20 and reduced to +25%

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

Heroes

  • Marci: Level 20 (Right) Talent changed from 1.5s/Sidekick/Spell/Immunity to +25%/Sidekick/Lifesteal
  • Marci: Level 25 (Left) Talent changed from +50%/Sidekick/Lifesteal to 1.5s/Sidekick/Spell/Immunity

Abilities

  • Dispose: Changed stun duration from 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1 to 0.9/1.3/1.7/2.1
  • Dispose: Changed impact damage from 70/130/190/250 to 70/120/170/220
  • Unleash: Changed ability cooldown from 90/75/60 to 110/90/70
  • Unleash: Time between flurries increased from 1.5 to 1.75 (+0.25)
  • Rebound: Changed ability cooldown from 15/13/11/9 to 17/15/13/11
  • +{s:value}s Dispose Stun Duration: Value reduced from 0.75 to 0.5 (-0.25)
  • +{s:value}% Sidekick Lifesteal: Value reduced from 50 to 25 (-25)

Units

  • Kobold Foreman: Bounty x p increased from 25 to 28 (+3)

