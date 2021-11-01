- Dispose damage reduced from 70/130/190/250 to 70/120/170/220
- Dispose stun duration reduced from 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1 to 0.9/1.3/1.7/2.1
- Level 15 Talent reduced from +0.75s Dispose Stun Duration to +0.5s
- Rebound cooldown increased from 15/13/11/9 to 17/15/13/11
- Unleash cooldown increased from 90/75/60 to 110/90/70
- Unleash time between Fury combos increased from 1.5s to 1.75s
- Level 20 Talent 1.5s Sidekick Spell Immunity moved to Level 25, and it now applies a basic dispel
- Level 25 Talent +50% Sidekick Lifesteal moved to Level 20 and reduced to +25%
Dota 2 update for 1 November 2021
Marci changes (ClientVersion 5077)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
