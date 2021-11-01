 Skip to content

People Playground update for 1 November 2021

People Playground 1.22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.22 - November 1 2021

Added

  • Much better bells. You can select a piano key in the context menu.
  • Infrared thermometer
  • Liquid outlet
  • Thermal vision
  • Vases
  • Wire direction snapping
  • Detached 30mm HEAT autocannon
  • Entities feel momentary pain when stunned
  • "Stop animation on damage" setting
  • "Set object temperature" context menu option
  • Escape key escaping things
  • Objects are now destroyed if they are out of bounds for over 5 seconds
  • "Recompile" button that is shown when a mod failed to compile. This way you don't need to restart the entire game when you are developing a mod.
  • Maximum mod compilation duration setting. 10 seconds by default. A mod is only allowed to take this amount of time for compiling, otherwise its terminated and ignored.
  • Blood decal & particle colours are now accurate to the actual liquid inside the body
  • Water cleans objects
  • Balloons now pop under pressure
  • Exit wounds for stabbing
  • Humans can get paralysed if their spine breaks
  • There is a chance that an injury punctures the lungs of a human, which can cause low oxygen levels and death
  • Organisms now have specific "vital" spots inside their body. For example, head injuries are no longer necessarily a brain injury.
  • Organisms can now bleed internally. Internal bleeding can cause many issues, most obviously twitching, slowness, and loss of balance (in case of a head injury). Major internal bleeding results in death.
  • More intense bullet metal impact sounds
  • If set to "Drain", the blood tank can now spill into other containers. This means you can make finally a nitroglycerin shower. It can also spill onto non-container objects, but this will not transfer the liquid effects onto that surface.
  • Firearms can accidentally discharge when dropped
  • Multiselect using shift (by default)
  • Toybox size is now remembered
  • A few optional keybinds
  • Unbind button in keybind menu

Changed

  • Humans regenerate limb integrity slowly
  • Lowered contraption spawn outline delay
  • Living tissue regenerates visual blunt damage slowly
  • Adjusted impact damage so that head injuries are more dangerous
  • Fire kills less quickly
  • Increased general impact damage severity
  • Decreased blood impact particle intensity
  • Decreased bleeding particle intensity
  • Other minor changes to humans
  • Disassembler is more likely to disintegrate things
  • Increased maximum bullet penetration iterations to 128. This will make thick, soft obstacles more penetrable.
  • Some firearm SFX changes
  • Wood impact SFX
  • Increased blood vessel wire transfer speed
  • Minor changes to liquid rules
  • Minor changes to the machine gun and 30mm cartridge
  • Joint stress sound rate
  • Beam rifle now heats up objects it strikes
  • Blaster bolts heat up objects that they reflect off of
  • Increased rocket launcher impact dismemberment chance
  • Multithreaded the ambient temperature system
  • The ambient temperature grid can now propagate more effectively
  • Replaced "Symphony No.40, Mozart" with "Danse Macabre, Saint Saëns 🎃" in the Jukebox.
  • Minor changes to keybind page
  • "Show selection/freezing outlines" settings is now called "Show hovering highlights". It will also disable the red wire highlights.

Fixed

  • Minor optimisation
  • Minor bug fixes
  • Weird bandage tool bug where you could attach it to other wires
  • Water splashing being audible from seven light years away
  • Ceiling turret not correctly saving/loading frozen state
  • Syringes not being affected by pressure system
  • Accidental overwriting of contraptions
  • Bug where you could resize the toybox with middle mouse button
  • Occasional flashes of light when spawning in items
  • Bug causing knockout poison to appear pitch black
  • Center of mass being all messed up when the object is resized or flipped
  • Pull/push powers occasionally causing teleportation
  • Disappearing center of mass etc.
  • Accumulator not having a heat shield option
  • Object pooling issue
  • Lingering limb status UI things after deserialisation
  • Conveyor belt pinning serialisation issues
  • Lingering objects after disintegration

Removed

  • The old bells. Contraptions with old bells in them will still work.
  • PersonBehaviour.AverageAngle
  • "Liquid overflow limb exploding" setting

