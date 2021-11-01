 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Sky Haven update for 1 November 2021

Version 0.6.5.110 (EA Beta)

Share · View all patches · Build 7638959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.6.5.110 (EA Beta)

Saves are incompatible with this update. If you want to keep playing you may switch to the previous version 0.6.4.104 in the Steam Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.6.4.104)

  • Improvements
  • new contract window design
  • upgrade buildings to modern ones
  • improved terrain
  • two new office buildings(1920, 1950)
  • added a minus sign when the balance is negative
  • custom angle building rotation
  • don't show airlines if there are no contracts to sign
  • added general default fuel supply truck icons
  • setup catering delivery trucks
  • new supply trucks for cargo&fuel
  • show load for all the services in the contract window
  • added prompt window for object deletion
  • adjusted ramp exits tooltips descriptions
  • added icons for air meals factory
  • buildings on constructing in status Working(before were stopped)
  • Balance:

    Fuel service:
  • contacts profitability decreased
  • trucks "Deploy time" and performance decreased.
  • facilities performance also decreased along with trucks
  • initial fuel amount for Fuel Storages decreased

Cargo Service:

  • cargo service performance slightly nerfed for early eras
  • passenger airplane cargo capacity decreased

All services:

  • "delivery Service Bonus" has been significantly increased
  • facilities prices slightly increased

Researches:

  • research price slightly increased
  • clerk's cost slightly increased

Other changes:

  • added icons and descriptions for fuel supply trucks
  • sell bonus for buildings is1/2 of buying price now
  • fixed start money
  • fuel storages price has been increased
  • changed turnaround times (decreased by 15 mins)
  • decreased workflow cost for the tiers
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed an incorrect translation key in the tier confirmation window
  • fixed base cargo amount for cargo buildings
  • fixed contract reward and penalty
  • fixed updating flights' states for airlines
  • fix MedFoodFactory internal road glitches issue
  • airfield building glitch fixes
  • fixed a bug with placing objects(no roads issue)
  • fixed all-time earning for an airline
  • fix a typo in English localization
  • fixed a crash at the end of the day
  • fixed impossibility to start a taxiway from ramps
  • fixed a bug when impossible to snap the concrete ramp to an intersection
  • fixed a crash in the airline detail window
  • fixed contract sign reward
  • fixed tarmac ramp snapping
  • fixed services aren't available after loading
  • fixed a wrong tooltip for services in the contracts window
  • fixed showing info panel for upgrade button
  • fixed moving objects
  • fixed a crash on enabling a facility, when the notification was trying to close it
  • fixed notifications closing windows issue
  • fixed the airline detail window layout
  • fixed unexpected negative workflow when the year changes after loading
  • fixed direction arrows for ramps
  • fixed water truck stuck
  • fix research dependencies for the lift truck small 1970
  • close the land piece window after purchasing
  • fixed propeller era ramp building service
  • fixed spacing zones for roads when removing buildings
  • fixed an issue when research discounts were not applied after loading
  • fixed no path linking issue after loading the game

Changed files in this update

Sky Haven Depot Windows Depot 674092
  • Loading history…
Sky Haven Depot MacOS Depot 674093
  • Loading history…
Sky Haven Depot Linux Depot 674094
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.