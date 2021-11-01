Version 0.6.5.110 (EA Beta)
Saves are incompatible with this update. If you want to keep playing you may switch to the previous version 0.6.4.104 in the Steam Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.6.4.104)
- Improvements
- new contract window design
- upgrade buildings to modern ones
- improved terrain
- two new office buildings(1920, 1950)
- added a minus sign when the balance is negative
- custom angle building rotation
- don't show airlines if there are no contracts to sign
- added general default fuel supply truck icons
- setup catering delivery trucks
- new supply trucks for cargo&fuel
- show load for all the services in the contract window
- added prompt window for object deletion
- adjusted ramp exits tooltips descriptions
- added icons for air meals factory
- buildings on constructing in status Working(before were stopped)
- Balance:
Fuel service:
- contacts profitability decreased
- trucks "Deploy time" and performance decreased.
- facilities performance also decreased along with trucks
- initial fuel amount for Fuel Storages decreased
Cargo Service:
- cargo service performance slightly nerfed for early eras
- passenger airplane cargo capacity decreased
All services:
- "delivery Service Bonus" has been significantly increased
- facilities prices slightly increased
Researches:
- research price slightly increased
- clerk's cost slightly increased
Other changes:
- added icons and descriptions for fuel supply trucks
- sell bonus for buildings is1/2 of buying price now
- fixed start money
- fuel storages price has been increased
- changed turnaround times (decreased by 15 mins)
- decreased workflow cost for the tiers
- Bug fixes
- fixed an incorrect translation key in the tier confirmation window
- fixed base cargo amount for cargo buildings
- fixed contract reward and penalty
- fixed updating flights' states for airlines
- fix MedFoodFactory internal road glitches issue
- airfield building glitch fixes
- fixed a bug with placing objects(no roads issue)
- fixed all-time earning for an airline
- fix a typo in English localization
- fixed a crash at the end of the day
- fixed impossibility to start a taxiway from ramps
- fixed a bug when impossible to snap the concrete ramp to an intersection
- fixed a crash in the airline detail window
- fixed contract sign reward
- fixed tarmac ramp snapping
- fixed services aren't available after loading
- fixed a wrong tooltip for services in the contracts window
- fixed showing info panel for upgrade button
- fixed moving objects
- fixed a crash on enabling a facility, when the notification was trying to close it
- fixed notifications closing windows issue
- fixed the airline detail window layout
- fixed unexpected negative workflow when the year changes after loading
- fixed direction arrows for ramps
- fixed water truck stuck
- fix research dependencies for the lift truck small 1970
- close the land piece window after purchasing
- fixed propeller era ramp building service
- fixed spacing zones for roads when removing buildings
- fixed an issue when research discounts were not applied after loading
- fixed no path linking issue after loading the game
Changed files in this update