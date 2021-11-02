- Fixed bug: issuing a “Deliver” or “Move” command to a worker (without a Pick Up action) would cause its inventory to clear
- Launch screen is now a static map instead of constantly rotating
- Simplified worker Pick Up and Drop Off targeting menus, but added button to expand the menus to show full size with all options
- Added better loading transition screen
Factory Town update for 2 November 2021
.205 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
