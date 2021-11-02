 Skip to content

Factory Town update for 2 November 2021

.205 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug: issuing a “Deliver” or “Move” command to a worker (without a Pick Up action) would cause its inventory to clear
  • Launch screen is now a static map instead of constantly rotating
  • Simplified worker Pick Up and Drop Off targeting menus, but added button to expand the menus to show full size with all options
  • Added better loading transition screen

