- Achievements added
- Physics adjusted - less rubbery + less accidental hits
- More head hit sounds added + hit sounds for some pressure points: eye, ribs, knees
- New swoosh sound if striking with an open hand/chop, old sound is still there for punch
- New fighting moves added to Dragon Master, Ting An, Kuriyami, The tiger, ling hou and probably some others
- Few improvements to some scenery
- Can pick chinese text language from the options menu
- Reworked numb arm effect, bear strength and weakness
- Some new lighting on the general chamber, ninja camp, red flower cult and restaurant
- Bits of smashed table should no longer get in the way of you walking, so hopefully will make the restaurant a bit easier to move around
- Some AI tweaks
- Ip Ming-Yu should no longer get stuck in his special move pose
- Subtitles improved
- High score table should refresh now if you get a new highscore
- Character portraits on the floor glow as you approach
- Lots of other small fixes
Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 1 November 2021
Version 0.13.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
