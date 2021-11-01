 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 1 November 2021

Version 0.13.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7638898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Achievements added
  • Physics adjusted - less rubbery + less accidental hits
  • More head hit sounds added + hit sounds for some pressure points: eye, ribs, knees
  • New swoosh sound if striking with an open hand/chop, old sound is still there for punch
  • New fighting moves added to Dragon Master, Ting An, Kuriyami, The tiger, ling hou and probably some others
  • Few improvements to some scenery
  • Can pick chinese text language from the options menu
  • Reworked numb arm effect, bear strength and weakness
  • Some new lighting on the general chamber, ninja camp, red flower cult and restaurant
  • Bits of smashed table should no longer get in the way of you walking, so hopefully will make the restaurant a bit easier to move around
  • Some AI tweaks
  • Ip Ming-Yu should no longer get stuck in his special move pose
  • Subtitles improved
  • High score table should refresh now if you get a new highscore
  • Character portraits on the floor glow as you approach
  • Lots of other small fixes

Changed files in this update

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest Content Depot 1722381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.