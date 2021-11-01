Public Beta for Patch 1.0.7m

This beta is now available for Windows computers in the WQ:AE Public Beta branch (see instructions at bottom of this post.) In this beta, game saves and wolves ARE backward-compatible with the last released version (1.0.7la), so switch back and forth without any problems. Multiplayer is also compatible with 1.0.7k, so you can play with other players who have 1.0.7la.
Public Beta: v1.0.7m Beta 1
BUGS FIXED:
- Player-wolf and NPCs sometimes have trouble finding the shortest path to nearby object like carcass or food chunk.
- In certain circumstances, game gets stuck on black screen when Raise Pups quest ends.
- Some invisible obstacles in Amethyst.
- On some graphics cards, wet aspen leaves look bluish.
- Dead pup lying on ground has one eye open.
- Mule deer and cougar can't reach their maximum flee speeds.
- Ranger crew cleared logs from Slough Creek wagon trail, and did it properly this time.
- Animals sometimes have no-glow areas in Scent View.
- There are some whitebark pine trees in Lamar Valley.
- On Basic Vegetation mode, there are no willow bushes in Lamar Valley
- Light snow appears oddly on leaves of creekside aspens in Amethyst.
TO GET THE BETA BUILD
- In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties.
- Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.
Changed depots in beta branch