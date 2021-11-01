 Skip to content

Gravity Ace update for 1 November 2021

v42-EA

Build 7638670

This is long overdue -- progress has been made! Campaign 2 is being built as we speak and the finish line is in sight. I know everything that I need to do to release the game out of early access and the list is getting shorter everyday. Thanks for your support everybody!

New and updated:

  • Added dust effects to mobile turrets
  • Added sound effects for mobile turret
  • Mobile turrets complete with new art!; New art; Fixed state machine bugs; Fixed ice launcher state machine as well; You're gonna love these evil dudes!
  • Named an astronaut Tiw for @robert_capper!
  • Added state machine to mobile turret and started on animations
  • Remember last selected wall theme for the next dab
  • New background textures in level chooser
  • Astronaut bounciness
  • Level chooser decoration
  • Clean level editor screenshots with Shift+F12
  • Added asteroids to the level chooser screens that you can click on and explode!
  • Named the campaigns; Orion's Sword; Rigel's Revenge
  • Added buttons for switching between campaigns; Also added a fun warning dialog when you start campaign 2 against the LT's good advice
  • Prototype levels for season 2
  • Created season 2 level chooser
  • Adjusted all collision hit boxes so they attach better to walls
  • New sound effect for ice launcher; more health for launcher
  • AI for mobile turrets that stops them from moving when they see the player
  • Patrolling enemies can be destroyed by laser beams
  • Patrol point sound effect and editor icon
  • Patrol points emit signals when they are activated that can trigger other entities in the game
  • New patrol point icon in level editor
  • Added Akien and Reduz astronaut names!
  • New patrol point art (final final??)
  • New catchphrases for astronauts
  • Full import/export capability with file dialogs
  • Campaign import and export functions
  • Added button for opening level save data folder to editor
  • Merge branch 'icelauncher-sfx' into main
  • Update patrol point art
  • Basic patrol points added to direct enemy patrols
  • Mobile turrets follow wall paths
  • New ice launcher sounds
  • Added grouped undo/redo when multiple things change at the same time
  • Added moving everything touching a wall together with ALT hotkey
  • Move objects touching wall when the wall moves in level editor
  • Removed Nakama high score server and leaderboards; Leaderboard server is unstable, feature not working out; Will add back later if the people want it
  • Asteroids are safe and won't destroy other objects when they first spawn in
  • Bouncy ricochet sound effects (pew pew)
  • Added shiny fancy shader for reflective bullet bouncing walls
  • Squashed all bugs in box select in level editor!
  • New reflective walls that bounce bullets!
  • Added sound effect for disappearing walls; This might be a placeholder (or it might be permanent, who knows)
  • Secret door disappearing hologram animation
  • Added "revealed" signal for secret doors (hat tip: ValiantCheese)Can trigger events in editor
  • Offset the wall shader UV for secret walls (hat tip: ValiantCheese!)
  • Added quick restart hotkey (Ctrl+R)
  • Added auto restart and fast respawn speedrun options
  • Disable hidden overlay when exiting level editor
  • Color hidden enemies medium gray in level editor
  • Updated "tool" entity icons
  • Added category icons for all entities in level editor
  • Improved wave event icon
  • Make enemy flash timer one-shot
  • Improve signal visualization
  • Disable damaged particles in editor
  • Improve visualization of signal connections; Signals now show direction; Little brighter; Cleaner UI
  • Make drone smoke stop after some time
  • Add descriptions for every object in level editor; Description appears in object chooser; Description appears in property inspector
  • Moved data out of scripts and into JSON files to keep code tidy
  • Moved entity data into a separate JSON file so that it's easier to edit
  • Added Wave Event object to editor; The object is not visible during gameplay; It counts incoming signals and when they all fire it emits its own signal to one or more objects; Can be used to require multiple actions (e.g. kill three enemies) before another action takes place (open a gate); Can be used to generate enemy waves after clearing a previous wave
  • Ice vents
  • Ice launcher icon
  • Ice launcher and ice projectile art; And some bug fixes caused by ice attaching and detaching from ship hull and shield

Fixes:

  • Fixed aiming of enemies with turrets (was slightly off target)
  • Fixed sector cache returning data for wrong campaign
  • Fixed moving player around in level editor after the player has fired shots
  • Fixed object chooser appearing when typing in some dialogs
  • Fixed bug with enemies patrolling walls after exiting level editor
  • Fixed bug in level editor when deleting a wall
  • Fix for visual flashing glitch when drawing walls
  • Fix: Added safety checks on wall name data when loading level data
  • Fix for bullet tunneling through some walls sometimes
  • Fix auto restart bug when playing from level editor
  • Fixed level loading bug when an object is removed from the entities list
  • Fixed bug with deserializing dialog trees in level editor; Looks like an implementation change in the engine caused a side effect in how node names are handled or possibly how many frames queue_free requires to take effect
  • Fixed dialog preview stealing focus; Added a preview button to the dialog editor
  • Fixed object dialog appearing in dialog editor
  • Fixed don't spawn asteroids in level editor; Asteroids would sometimes collide with drones in the level editor and move them and it was a pain
  • Fix description centering in object chooser

