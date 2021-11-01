This is long overdue -- progress has been made! Campaign 2 is being built as we speak and the finish line is in sight. I know everything that I need to do to release the game out of early access and the list is getting shorter everyday. Thanks for your support everybody!
New and updated:
- Added dust effects to mobile turrets
- Added sound effects for mobile turret
- Mobile turrets complete with new art!; New art; Fixed state machine bugs; Fixed ice launcher state machine as well; You're gonna love these evil dudes!
- Named an astronaut Tiw for @robert_capper!
- Added state machine to mobile turret and started on animations
- Remember last selected wall theme for the next dab
- New background textures in level chooser
- Astronaut bounciness
- Level chooser decoration
- Clean level editor screenshots with Shift+F12
- Added asteroids to the level chooser screens that you can click on and explode!
- Named the campaigns; Orion's Sword; Rigel's Revenge
- Added buttons for switching between campaigns; Also added a fun warning dialog when you start campaign 2 against the LT's good advice
- Prototype levels for season 2
- Created season 2 level chooser
- Adjusted all collision hit boxes so they attach better to walls
- New sound effect for ice launcher; more health for launcher
- AI for mobile turrets that stops them from moving when they see the player
- Patrolling enemies can be destroyed by laser beams
- Patrol point sound effect and editor icon
- Patrol points emit signals when they are activated that can trigger other entities in the game
- New patrol point icon in level editor
- Added Akien and Reduz astronaut names!
- New patrol point art (final final??)
- New catchphrases for astronauts
- Full import/export capability with file dialogs
- Campaign import and export functions
- Added button for opening level save data folder to editor
- Merge branch 'icelauncher-sfx' into main
- Update patrol point art
- Basic patrol points added to direct enemy patrols
- Mobile turrets follow wall paths
- New ice launcher sounds
- Added grouped undo/redo when multiple things change at the same time
- Added moving everything touching a wall together with ALT hotkey
- Move objects touching wall when the wall moves in level editor
- Removed Nakama high score server and leaderboards; Leaderboard server is unstable, feature not working out; Will add back later if the people want it
- Asteroids are safe and won't destroy other objects when they first spawn in
- Bouncy ricochet sound effects (pew pew)
- Added shiny fancy shader for reflective bullet bouncing walls
- Squashed all bugs in box select in level editor!
- New reflective walls that bounce bullets!
- Added sound effect for disappearing walls; This might be a placeholder (or it might be permanent, who knows)
- Secret door disappearing hologram animation
- Added "revealed" signal for secret doors (hat tip: ValiantCheese)Can trigger events in editor
- Offset the wall shader UV for secret walls (hat tip: ValiantCheese!)
- Added quick restart hotkey (Ctrl+R)
- Added auto restart and fast respawn speedrun options
- Disable hidden overlay when exiting level editor
- Color hidden enemies medium gray in level editor
- Updated "tool" entity icons
- Added category icons for all entities in level editor
- Improved wave event icon
- Make enemy flash timer one-shot
- Improve signal visualization
- Disable damaged particles in editor
- Improve visualization of signal connections; Signals now show direction; Little brighter; Cleaner UI
- Make drone smoke stop after some time
- Add descriptions for every object in level editor; Description appears in object chooser; Description appears in property inspector
- Moved data out of scripts and into JSON files to keep code tidy
- Moved entity data into a separate JSON file so that it's easier to edit
- Added Wave Event object to editor; The object is not visible during gameplay; It counts incoming signals and when they all fire it emits its own signal to one or more objects; Can be used to require multiple actions (e.g. kill three enemies) before another action takes place (open a gate); Can be used to generate enemy waves after clearing a previous wave
- Ice vents
- Ice launcher icon
- Ice launcher and ice projectile art; And some bug fixes caused by ice attaching and detaching from ship hull and shield
Fixes:
- Fixed aiming of enemies with turrets (was slightly off target)
- Fixed sector cache returning data for wrong campaign
- Fixed moving player around in level editor after the player has fired shots
- Fixed object chooser appearing when typing in some dialogs
- Fixed bug with enemies patrolling walls after exiting level editor
- Fixed bug in level editor when deleting a wall
- Fix for visual flashing glitch when drawing walls
- Fix: Added safety checks on wall name data when loading level data
- Fix for bullet tunneling through some walls sometimes
- Fix auto restart bug when playing from level editor
- Fixed level loading bug when an object is removed from the entities list
- Fixed bug with deserializing dialog trees in level editor; Looks like an implementation change in the engine caused a side effect in how node names are handled or possibly how many frames queue_free requires to take effect
- Fixed dialog preview stealing focus; Added a preview button to the dialog editor
- Fixed object dialog appearing in dialog editor
- Fixed don't spawn asteroids in level editor; Asteroids would sometimes collide with drones in the level editor and move them and it was a pain
- Fix description centering in object chooser
