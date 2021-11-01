 Skip to content

Mist Legacy update for 1 November 2021

Patch Notes for Version: 0.1.3.0

Build 7638664

November 1 - Version: 0.1.3.0

Features and changes

  • Chat window now has a scrollbar and is paused when reading old messages.
  • When an item cannot be bought, the exact reason is specified in a tooltip.
  • The user interface can now be scaled up in the option window. Result will depend on your screen width/height ratio.
  • Server location is now specified in server selection window.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with friend last connected status.
  • Fixed an issue where only 1 resource could be gathered even though an infusion is active.

Content Changes

  • More region polygons fixes.
  • Fixed dyes with missing name.
  • Fixed startup scraper with wrong materials.

