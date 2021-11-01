Patch Notes for Version: 0.1.3.0

November 1 - Version: 0.1.3.0
Features and changes
- Chat window now has a scrollbar and is paused when reading old messages.
- When an item cannot be bought, the exact reason is specified in a tooltip.
- The user interface can now be scaled up in the option window. Result will depend on your screen width/height ratio.
- Server location is now specified in server selection window.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with friend last connected status.
- Fixed an issue where only 1 resource could be gathered even though an infusion is active.
Content Changes
- More region polygons fixes.
- Fixed dyes with missing name.
- Fixed startup scraper with wrong materials.
Changed files in this update