Minor Patch - 1.1.42

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here,
This is a minor patch aimed mostly at bug fixing, polish, and most importantly - improving ladder controls with the joystick.
Major Bugs:
- Fixed endless loadings occurring to some players.
- Fixes Stuttering for some players. AMD players experiencing stuttering should download the latest AMD update (21.10.4).
Improvements & Clarity:
- Ladder controls with a joystick improved to work more as expected.
- This patch should give some players a performance improvement.
- Unformed Blob enemy types now have Protected (Grey) HP, to more clearly indicate they can not be absorbed. Similarly to red spiked Crawlers.
- Armor Visual Slot graphic changed, hopefully to serve as a clearer indication.
- Opening the inventory window will show the item info panel first, instead of the character model preview.
Minor Bugs:
-
Weapon switch input tooltip next to the consumables tab will now show the correct input key.
-
Fixed a bug causing the grow menu's attributes reset counter to start when not intended.
-
[spoiler]Fixed a bug blocking the player from reaching the center of the arena at the end of The Final Performance encounter.[/spoiler]
-
Weapon power is now correctly updated when equipping/unequipping armor.
-
Added Discord button in the main menu.
Our Discord community (https://discord.gg/GRIME) members help us out with testing these patches before they go live!
Nothing new to announce just yet as we are still working on some big things! But in the meanwhile, we will continue to monitor the game and the forums for any issues that may require a quick patch/hotfix.
