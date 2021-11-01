 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Everybody Wham Wham update for 1 November 2021

v1.0.31 Patch Notes for Windows

Share · View all patches · Build 7638634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, quick bug fix for the Windows version! We need a little more time to test the Mac version, so I'll plan to get that out later this week. If you're experiencing this bug on Mac thanks for your patience! For now please avoid speaking to Jeroen to the Yeti in the Festival Hub on Mac (even though he is a lovable, goofy giant).

Patch Notes

  • Fixed game freezing after speaking to Jeroen the Yeti (thanks for discovering this Jon Matteson!)

Hope everyone had a great Halloween 🎃

Mark B

Changed files in this update

Everybody Wham Wham Content Depot 1510631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.