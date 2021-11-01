v1.0.31 Patch Notes for Windows

Hi everyone, quick bug fix for the Windows version! We need a little more time to test the Mac version, so I'll plan to get that out later this week. If you're experiencing this bug on Mac thanks for your patience! For now please avoid speaking to Jeroen to the Yeti in the Festival Hub on Mac (even though he is a lovable, goofy giant).
Patch Notes
- Fixed game freezing after speaking to Jeroen the Yeti (thanks for discovering this Jon Matteson!)
Hope everyone had a great Halloween 🎃
Mark B
Changed files in this update