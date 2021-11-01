Enhancement of Artificial Intelligence, Addition of new buildings.

- Fixed bug that made the course invisible in the final sacrifice scene.
- Bug fix that allows night monsters to enter the hut.
- Correction of some audios and textures.
- Graphic correction in the menus, now the help buttons are highlighted.
- Fixed the game clock, now it's more prominent.
Artificial intelligence:
- Now animals, Indians and monsters, better identify collision with other animals and deviation.
- Now the Indians are stopped when it is impossible to reach the player, before they were walking without leaving the place.
- Now the night bugs are stopped when they cannot reach the player.
- Now the insects and the Indians decide which buildings to destroy in order of importance. Items like chests are the last to be attacked, walls and barricades are always attacked first.
- The collision distance of night monsters has been decreased by 1 meter to minimize item destruction inside the hut.
- Correction in some animations and movement of the bones of the natives.
**New Buildings on the Map!
**
- There are now 5 new item drop points scattered across the map, but these locations are protected by cannibals, these locations are hidden by the trails and do not appear on the main map.
- Now the door to the killer moraine hut can be opened or closed.
New Menu Options!
- Now you can disable or enable the game's fps.
- Now you can disable or enable the tutorial whenever you want within the map.
Changed files in this update