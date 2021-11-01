Update pre-alpha v. 2021.11.01.0 (tweaks)

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2021.11.01.0
NEW:
- Extremally powerful cuts (above 130 damage) can now overcome any blocks of any blade, even if the hit was to the strong part of the blade; dealing -80% damage if wounding through steel. Such cuts usually have a big wind-up.
TWEAK:
- Jacek: damage tweaks
- Zera: damage tweaks
- Isabella: damage tweaks
- Isabella: linking attacks is a bit faster
- Zera: more possibilities of linking attacks
- Zera: a bit slower auto-guards
- AI reaction to thrusts (no longer instant dodge) - work in progress, temp solution, whole AI needs a refactor
FIX:
- Zera, Isabella: fixes in animation tree blending order (may have caused minimal delays in reactions)
