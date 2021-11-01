A NEW TRACK TO TEST

Hello everyone,
Here is a MASSIVE update of Slide - Animal Race, and also Slide Mini. I tried to listen to all the feedback you gave me. I hope you'll like it!
Main improvements:
- A new track for the demo & Slide Mini (Diplodocus Desert instead of Dragons of Aurora)
- 4 new tracks for Slide, Animal Race (Ocre Canyon, The Wave, Boreal Whales, Smooth Dunes) (10 tracks total)
- 2 new characters for Slide, Animal Race (Raccoon & Eagle) (8 animals total)
- 12 concurrents on each track
- Relooking of minimaps icons
- New & more understandable victory screen with race timings
- AI reworking for a better difficulty balance
Other improvements:
- Nice smoke FX in the desert race
- Sound & music rebalancing
- Fix lots of bad respawn bugs
- Readability improvements: black outline on animals, remove useless random FX, rework assets positioning on some tracks
- Better gravity and orientation management during jumps
- Nicer animal selection screen
- Improvement of some animal models
- Thin black line to separate each player subscreen
- Slight gameplay adjustment on slowing grass, bombs & lightning
- Polish on some feedback (slowing grass, lightning & speeder)
- Many fixes & optimisations
Of course, it's not finished, I plan to add more content in the future (tracks, animals, maybe game modes...).
If you like all this, don't hesitate to leave a review on the store, it helps a lot!
Thanks a lot for you support!
Peace!
