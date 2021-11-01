 Skip to content

Slide Mini update for 1 November 2021

A NEW TRACK TO TEST

Hello everyone,

Here is a MASSIVE update of Slide - Animal Race, and also Slide Mini. I tried to listen to all the feedback you gave me. I hope you'll like it!

Main improvements:

  • A new track for the demo & Slide Mini (Diplodocus Desert instead of Dragons of Aurora)
  • 4 new tracks for Slide, Animal Race (Ocre Canyon, The Wave, Boreal Whales, Smooth Dunes) (10 tracks total)
  • 2 new characters for Slide, Animal Race (Raccoon & Eagle) (8 animals total)
  • 12 concurrents on each track
  • Relooking of minimaps icons
  • New & more understandable victory screen with race timings
  • AI reworking for a better difficulty balance

Other improvements:

  • Nice smoke FX in the desert race
  • Sound & music rebalancing
  • Fix lots of bad respawn bugs
  • Readability improvements: black outline on animals, remove useless random FX, rework assets positioning on some tracks
  • Better gravity and orientation management during jumps
  • Nicer animal selection screen
  • Improvement of some animal models
  • Thin black line to separate each player subscreen
  • Slight gameplay adjustment on slowing grass, bombs & lightning
  • Polish on some feedback (slowing grass, lightning & speeder)
  • Many fixes & optimisations

Of course, it's not finished, I plan to add more content in the future (tracks, animals, maybe game modes...).

If you like all this, don't hesitate to leave a review on the store, it helps a lot!

Thanks a lot for you support!

Peace!

