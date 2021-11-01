A NEW TRACK TO TEST

Hello everyone,

Here is a MASSIVE update of Slide - Animal Race, and also Slide Mini. I tried to listen to all the feedback you gave me. I hope you'll like it!

Main improvements:

A new track for the demo & Slide Mini (Diplodocus Desert instead of Dragons of Aurora)

4 new tracks for Slide, Animal Race (Ocre Canyon, The Wave, Boreal Whales, Smooth Dunes) (10 tracks total)

2 new characters for Slide, Animal Race (Raccoon & Eagle) (8 animals total)

12 concurrents on each track

Relooking of minimaps icons

New & more understandable victory screen with race timings

AI reworking for a better difficulty balance

Other improvements:

Nice smoke FX in the desert race

Sound & music rebalancing

Fix lots of bad respawn bugs

Readability improvements: black outline on animals, remove useless random FX, rework assets positioning on some tracks

Better gravity and orientation management during jumps

Nicer animal selection screen

Improvement of some animal models

Thin black line to separate each player subscreen

Slight gameplay adjustment on slowing grass, bombs & lightning

Polish on some feedback (slowing grass, lightning & speeder)

Many fixes & optimisations

Of course, it's not finished, I plan to add more content in the future (tracks, animals, maybe game modes...).

If you like all this, don't hesitate to leave a review on the store, it helps a lot!

Thanks a lot for you support!

Peace!