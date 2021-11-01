--Decided to rebuild the save system for quality of life. This currently includes saving enemies that have been destroyed, so you no longer have to fight the same enemies twice. The player character save will be added fully next update.
--Fixed a line trace sky issue.
--Fixed the player shooting themselves.
--Got rid of the jamming gun system, didn't feel like it would be a fun mechanic.
--Increased the health of some enemies in the beginning levels.
Apogee update for 1 November 2021
Patch 1.2
