Some minor fixes including a bug which prevents the dogs from chasing the player in the city.
Also some stability and performance fixes.
Dayscream update for 1 November 2021
Patch 0.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some minor fixes including a bug which prevents the dogs from chasing the player in the city.
Dayscream Content Depot 1300791
- Loading history…
"Dayscream Windows"-Depot Depot 1300792
- Loading history…
"Dayscream Linux"-Depot Depot 1300793
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update