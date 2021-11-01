 Skip to content

Space Architect update for 1 November 2021

v0.22.3 - Big QOL Update

This update brings lots of small features & fixes to improve overall gameplay and polish the 'recently' added pipe system.

Changelog:

  • Refreshed graphics of devices
  • Allow controlling Storage import and export. The resource will still be taken from storage if needed, even if the export is disabled.
  • Storage graphics shows how full it is
  • Add mining dock animation when a drone is back
  • Important notifications shakes
  • Production recipe uses item icons instead of names
  • Change: Trade deal is saveable
  • Change: Restore ability to build trusses not connected to a base station
  • Change: Trader item stack multiplier changed - ctrl for max, shift for x100, Alt for x10
  • Change: Device container size reduced for Ore Refinery, Hydroponic Plant, Liquid Fuel Plant, Water Purifier
  • UI: Decreased main UI transparency
  • Fix: Pipes no longer export resources deemed for sale from dock port
  • Fix: Stop device animation when production queue is canceled by player
  • Fix: Lock other input when providing save game name

