v0.22.3 - Big QOL Update

Hello there!
This update brings lots of small features & fixes to improve overall gameplay and polish the 'recently' added pipe system.
Changelog:
- Refreshed graphics of devices
- Allow controlling Storage import and export. The resource will still be taken from storage if needed, even if the export is disabled.
- Storage graphics shows how full it is
- Add mining dock animation when a drone is back
- Important notifications shakes
- Production recipe uses item icons instead of names
- Change: Trade deal is saveable
- Change: Restore ability to build trusses not connected to a base station
- Change: Trader item stack multiplier changed - ctrl for max, shift for x100, Alt for x10
- Change: Device container size reduced for Ore Refinery, Hydroponic Plant, Liquid Fuel Plant, Water Purifier
- UI: Decreased main UI transparency
- Fix: Pipes no longer export resources deemed for sale from dock port
- Fix: Stop device animation when production queue is canceled by player
- Fix: Lock other input when providing save game name
