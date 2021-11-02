 Skip to content

Ducks' Wrath update for 2 November 2021

UPDATE 1.2 FINALLY HERE!

Build 7638146

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings the following new features:

  • Custom challenge with Steam Leaderboards
  • Hats system linked to a Level system
  • Custom Hat creation

Custom Challenges

There is a new editor that allows you to create challenges and share them throught the Steam Workshop.

Every challenge you create will have its own dedicated worldwide leaderboard so that you can compete with everyone else. You can access any custom challenge you are subscribed to throgh a new eskimo.

Hats

You can now equip hats into your characters, these hats can be unlocked by playing the free for all and team vs game modes.

Alongside these new features, some bug fixes are also introduced:

  • Iglu hitbox reworked
  • Eskimos can now be stunned with a burp
  • Improved movement controls (hopefully the game is easier)
  • Corrected players being drawn underneath iglus when falling
  • Corrected food overlaping when stacked
  • Corrected collision against enemies in tutorial and challenges
  • Players will no longer get stuck when enemies fall over in the tutorial

