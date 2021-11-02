UPDATE 1.2 FINALLY HERE!

This update brings the following new features:

Custom challenge with Steam Leaderboards

Hats system linked to a Level system

Custom Hat creation

Custom Challenges

There is a new editor that allows you to create challenges and share them throught the Steam Workshop.

Every challenge you create will have its own dedicated worldwide leaderboard so that you can compete with everyone else. You can access any custom challenge you are subscribed to throgh a new eskimo.

Hats

You can now equip hats into your characters, these hats can be unlocked by playing the free for all and team vs game modes.

Alongside these new features, some bug fixes are also introduced: