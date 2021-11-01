 Skip to content

Gorilla Tag update for 1 November 2021

Fall Update!

Just a small update today, Halloween is over and it's now Fall in Gorilla World!

-removing temporary halloween store

-change time to sunrise

-it's now fall in the forest

-added two reskinned hats for early access dlc owners

