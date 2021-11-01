 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Paleon update for 1 November 2021

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.5.2b

Share · View all patches · Build 7637986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates/Changes

  • Changed the way of mining deposits

Changed files in this update

Paleon Content Depot 1554221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.