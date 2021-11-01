Desolate Update: Updated animations and reworked respawns

Hi Volunteers!
We continue to work on Desolate, and today we’ve released another update, in which we’ve fixed a few in-game bugs and made some useful improvements.
- Reworked the system of enemies’ appearance in the open world. Now the respawn does not occur in the presence of the player;
- Fixed the respawn of Alpha Sapsy in the hunt mission;
- Updated Stone Throwing Animations;
- Fixed context animations when hitting an enemy with a modified weapon;
- Reworked the balance of melee weapons that have no modifications;
- Fixed a bug with the interface in the character menu that prevented you from clicking the "Use" button.
Thank you for the feedback you give! It helps us make Desolate better. If you've witnessed a bug, please let us know in the comments under this news or on our Discord: https://discord.gg/qwWQwZep
Changed files in this update