 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Desolate update for 1 November 2021

Desolate Update: Updated animations and reworked respawns

Share · View all patches · Build 7637904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Volunteers!

We continue to work on Desolate, and today we’ve released another update, in which we’ve fixed a few in-game bugs and made some useful improvements.

  • Reworked the system of enemies’ appearance in the open world. Now the respawn does not occur in the presence of the player;
  • Fixed the respawn of Alpha Sapsy in the hunt mission;
  • Updated Stone Throwing Animations;
  • Fixed context animations when hitting an enemy with a modified weapon;
  • Reworked the balance of melee weapons that have no modifications;
  • Fixed a bug with the interface in the character menu that prevented you from clicking the "Use" button.

Thank you for the feedback you give! It helps us make Desolate better. If you've witnessed a bug, please let us know in the comments under this news or on our Discord: https://discord.gg/qwWQwZep

Changed files in this update

Desolate Content En Depot 671511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.