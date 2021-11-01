Brutal Dinosaur Version 1.5

Update brutal dinosaur 1.5
-
Fixed the hurtbox of all players and enemies.
-
All hitboxed are fixed now the combos are exact from enemies and players.
-
Fixed animations by extracting phrases and speeding up animations to make them more fluid.
-
Attached the reappearance of the players when losing they make a special move to get rid of the enemies that are nearby.
-
A text balloon was added like the comics that appear in the moments where the mode gun and the beat em up mode are used, so that the player understands the mechanics better.
-
Now also the player when being hit by the enemies can fall and recover and fight again this prevents him from being hit without stopping and the player is killed, the most powerful enemies give a single blow and knock down the player for example the triceratops enemy boss.
-
The enemies have different behaviors and strategies to attack the players, they are more intelligent and aggressive and their AI can be easily configured.
-
Some sprites have been changed and the speed of the menu has been improved.
-
Added more damage to the raw character so that he is the strongest character and that does more damage so that he differs from the other playable characters.
-
It was enabled to play with the keyboard and control the interface:
CONTROLS:
A W D S: MOVE
ATTACK: H
ATTACK 2: N
JUMP: J
SPECIAL: SPACE
SUPERPOWER: L
JUGGLE: B
MODE GUN : K
GRANADE : G
DASH : V
Changed files in this update