- A lot of bug fixes (25+).
- Added instant spins and pulls.
- Achievements bonus rebalanced and new max level set to 100 from 25.
- Added a new multiplier to most stats based on the current run time of the Synchronization.
- Tree has been reset due to node skipping bug.
- Exp nodes have been reset due to negative experience bug.
- Talent nodes have been reset due to balancing adjustments.
[v0.60]
Time Idle RPG update for 1 November 2021
[v0.60] Bug Squashing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update