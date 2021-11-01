 Skip to content

Time Idle RPG update for 1 November 2021

[v0.60] Bug Squashing

Share · View all patches · Build 7637789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A lot of bug fixes (25+).
  • Added instant spins and pulls.
  • Achievements bonus rebalanced and new max level set to 100 from 25.
  • Added a new multiplier to most stats based on the current run time of the Synchronization.
  • Tree has been reset due to node skipping bug.
  • Exp nodes have been reset due to negative experience bug.
  • Talent nodes have been reset due to balancing adjustments.

    [v0.60]

