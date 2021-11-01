 Skip to content

Gearshifters update for 1 November 2021

GAME UPDATE 1.0.1.5 (Bugfix)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

A simple update to fix the gamepad button icon on the pre-stage Quick-Stop menu which was added in the last update (it showed X button not A).

Cheers,

Richard (Red Phantom Games)

