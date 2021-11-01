GAME UPDATE 1.0.1.5 (Bugfix)

Hi all,
A simple update to fix the gamepad button icon on the pre-stage Quick-Stop menu which was added in the last update (it showed X button not A).
Cheers,
Richard (Red Phantom Games)
Changed files in this update