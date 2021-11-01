 Skip to content

Haven Park update for 1 November 2021

A few small features and fixes: Patch 1.1.1 is here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After finally opening the mine last week, we implemented some of your suggested features and fixed some bugs. Here's what changed:

  • added a "leave mine" button to the map when in the mine, so you can leave early if you'd rather explore the main island a bit more
  • fixed some dialogues in the mine to hopefully fix any bugs causing you to be stuck in the dialogue
  • you can now play the guitar in the mine
  • fixed some collisions
  • fixed some typos

And that's about it :) If you find any more bugs or have other suggestions, please continue to reach out here or in the game's discord over at https://discord.gg/nN3YmEa9!

Your moonies & Fabien <3

