Halloween challenge!

Fill your belly with candy
Halloween event has returned, now with skin rewards. The goal is simple eat candy and avoid zombies, unlock skins and achievements at 50/100/150/200/250/300 score.
Some tips
- Keep it slow and calm, zombie fish react to your movement.
- Take use of pumpkins that act as a safe houses.
- When being chased take quick sharp turns, regain stamina, then swim straight away.
Other changes ( update 0.14.2 )
- Fixed a bug causing swimming animation on large fish to disappear.
- Fixed a bug causing Kronosaurus to attempting to attack themselves.
Dorudon - new cetacean
Zander - new percidean
Salmon female / male - remake
Orca - remake
Cheshire catfish - skin
Changed files in this update