Feed and Grow: Fish update for 1 November 2021

Halloween challenge!

1 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fill your belly with candy

Halloween event has returned, now with skin rewards. The goal is simple eat candy and avoid zombies, unlock skins and achievements at 50/100/150/200/250/300 score.

Some tips

  • Keep it slow and calm, zombie fish react to your movement.
  • Take use of pumpkins that act as a safe houses.
  • When being chased take quick sharp turns, regain stamina, then swim straight away.

Other changes ( update 0.14.2 )
  • Fixed a bug causing swimming animation on large fish to disappear.
  • Fixed a bug causing Kronosaurus to attempting to attack themselves.

Dorudon - new cetacean

Zander - new percidean

Salmon female / male - remake

Orca - remake

Cheshire catfish - skin

