 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

ENOH update for 1 November 2021

Update on November 1

Share · View all patches · Build 7637282 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed an issue where the prologue text was duplicated in English.

・Fixed a problem where the completion conditions for hints were different.

・Fixed a problem where the music in the library would not loop.

・Fixed a problem where the music in the library didn't loop.

・Reduced the action to "open/close" for lockers (even if you can't hide).

・Changed the text just before the ending.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.