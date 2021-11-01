Update on November 1

・Fixed an issue where the prologue text was duplicated in English.
・Fixed a problem where the completion conditions for hints were different.
・Fixed a problem where the music in the library would not loop.
・Reduced the action to "open/close" for lockers (even if you can't hide).
・Changed the text just before the ending.
ENOH update for 1 November 2021
Changed files in this update