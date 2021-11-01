- Added an engineer and an M15 mine for the PMC side;
- Added improvised explosive devices for the insurgent side;
- Rebels can now build brick shelters;
- Now fortifications can only be built next to the engineer;
- An engineer repairs equipment that stands next to him, demines explosive devices;
- Added and changed some sound effects;
- Increased suicide bomber blast wave;
- Oil must now be conquered;
- The date farm and food warehouse were carved out;
- Minor bugs fixed.
Military Crusaders update for 1 November 2021
Update 0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
