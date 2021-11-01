 Skip to content

Military Crusaders update for 1 November 2021

Update 0.5

Build 7637229

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an engineer and an M15 mine for the PMC side;
  • Added improvised explosive devices for the insurgent side;
  • Rebels can now build brick shelters;
  • Now fortifications can only be built next to the engineer;
  • An engineer repairs equipment that stands next to him, demines explosive devices;
  • Added and changed some sound effects;
  • Increased suicide bomber blast wave;
  • Oil must now be conquered;
  • The date farm and food warehouse were carved out;
  • Minor bugs fixed.

Military Crusaders Content Depot 1459171
