Cereal Soup update for 1 November 2021

2.1.3 Patch- Major Fixes

Changes

  • Getting close to ocean adds ambience now
  • All biome ambience should work
  • Slight optimizations regarding load in time

Fixes

  • No more pink ghosties or panting puffs
  • No more "Your character needs a name" new character glitch
  • Canis undereye is back to normal
  • Bug reports should be submit-able again
  • Raptor editor should work again
  • Raptors should work in Primordial again
  • Fixed broken graphics on Felis
  • Felis tufts should now render correctly
  • Weird texture issues on Wolf Isles fixed- such as statues and Sep missing snow
  • "Wolf" was misspelled on the Essence Teleport UI as "Wold"
  • Pvp UI was wacky
  • Chat tabs in game are now more visible, you should know which tab you have selected better
  • Stars should render behind clouds now

