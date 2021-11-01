2.1.3 Patch- Major Fixes

Changes
- Getting close to ocean adds ambience now
- All biome ambience should work
- Slight optimizations regarding load in time
Fixes
- No more pink ghosties or panting puffs
- No more "Your character needs a name" new character glitch
- Canis undereye is back to normal
- Bug reports should be submit-able again
- Raptor editor should work again
- Raptors should work in Primordial again
- Fixed broken graphics on Felis
- Felis tufts should now render correctly
- Weird texture issues on Wolf Isles fixed- such as statues and Sep missing snow
- "Wolf" was misspelled on the Essence Teleport UI as "Wold"
- Pvp UI was wacky
- Chat tabs in game are now more visible, you should know which tab you have selected better
- Stars should render behind clouds now
Changed depots in betatest branch