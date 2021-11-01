 Skip to content

Untrusted update for 1 November 2021

Untrusted - v1.121 - Changelog

Build 7637041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • November supporter token and badge are now available!

Balance Changes

---- none

Server Side Changes

  • New public log web engine (please report broken stuff, as there will certainly be)
  • Fixed a bug where certain actions under very specific conditions would still be processed after a player was voted out
  • Fixed a bug where "Wake Up Call" would not be processed correctly under certain conditions
  • Miscellaneous minor improvements

Client Side Changes

  • Miscellanous minor improvements

Known Issues

  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam

