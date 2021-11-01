Untrusted - v1.121 - Changelog

New features
- November supporter token and badge are now available!
Balance Changes
---- none
Server Side Changes
- New public log web engine (please report broken stuff, as there will certainly be)
- Fixed a bug where certain actions under very specific conditions would still be processed after a player was voted out
- Fixed a bug where "Wake Up Call" would not be processed correctly under certain conditions
- Miscellaneous minor improvements
Client Side Changes
- Miscellanous minor improvements
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Changed files in this update