Starmancer update for 1 November 2021

Patch 0.1.50

New Stuff

  • Added Halloween Starmancer Core.
  • Added a pumpkin plushie and a spooky painting.
  • Perks now display their duration in the UI.
  • Added morale-affecting perks to the morale UI, like intoxicated
  • Added a context option for knocking out other colonists.
  • Added a context option for feeding knocked out colonists.
  • Slimes can now be fed via the context menu.

Fixes

  • Removed text references of drones caring about beauty.
  • Added visual effect for things that are instantly consumed, like med kits and mental stabilizers.
  • Perks now show their duration when moused over.
  • Fixed a crash that would occur when colonists tried to walk to an object that was unwalkable due to a blocked path, and they would keep generating a route to it endlessly.
  • The amount slider is no longer shown when context eating items.
  • Fixed a bug where colonists would attack slimes without being angry.
  • Fixed many instances where objects would show the wrong blueprint when being repositioned
  • Dead colonists will no longer become upset occasionally.
  • Reduced tech tree research duration for many objects.

[Preview]

  • Added therapist 9000, must be stocked with mental stabilizers.
  • Fixed issues with healing booth and slime grower statuses.

