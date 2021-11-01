Patch 0.1.50

New Stuff
- Added Halloween Starmancer Core.
- Added a pumpkin plushie and a spooky painting.
- Perks now display their duration in the UI.
- Added morale-affecting perks to the morale UI, like intoxicated
- Added a context option for knocking out other colonists.
- Added a context option for feeding knocked out colonists.
- Slimes can now be fed via the context menu.
Fixes
- Removed text references of drones caring about beauty.
- Added visual effect for things that are instantly consumed, like med kits and mental stabilizers.
- Perks now show their duration when moused over.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when colonists tried to walk to an object that was unwalkable due to a blocked path, and they would keep generating a route to it endlessly.
- The amount slider is no longer shown when context eating items.
- Fixed a bug where colonists would attack slimes without being angry.
- Fixed many instances where objects would show the wrong blueprint when being repositioned
- Dead colonists will no longer become upset occasionally.
- Reduced tech tree research duration for many objects.
[Preview]
- Added therapist 9000, must be stocked with mental stabilizers.
- Fixed issues with healing booth and slime grower statuses.
Changed files in this update