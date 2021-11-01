 Skip to content

PolyCore Defense update for 1 November 2021

Patch 0.8.3

New

  • New map: Arrival (will be the first map of the game)

Changes

  • Visual update to the maps Polygonal and Proving Grounds

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the win screen would constantly pop up on victory
  • Fixed a bug where the Time Freeze ability didn't work
  • Fixed a bug where the Zap Tracker would sometimes not do anything
  • Fixed faulty targeting on the Most Modifiers focus mode
  • Improved clickability of Gem Miner gems
  • Made turret range more clear (perspective could obscure it)
  • Made the Zap Tracker Sphere switch target if on the same one for too long

