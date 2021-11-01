Patch 0.8.3

New
- New map: Arrival (will be the first map of the game)
Changes
- Visual update to the maps Polygonal and Proving Grounds
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the win screen would constantly pop up on victory
- Fixed a bug where the Time Freeze ability didn't work
- Fixed a bug where the Zap Tracker would sometimes not do anything
- Fixed faulty targeting on the Most Modifiers focus mode
- Improved clickability of Gem Miner gems
- Made turret range more clear (perspective could obscure it)
- Made the Zap Tracker Sphere switch target if on the same one for too long
