Update: version 1.0.2

Version 1.0.2 ends the Halloween event.
1.0.2 Patch Notes
Fixes and Balance
- Fixed a bug on the item card “Key” which allowed it to be used even with 0 AP.
- Now the "Blade Oil" item card will give +1 ATK to all Axes variants.
- The requirements for some Steam Achievements were adjusted.
- The requirements to unlock some heroes were adjusted.
- The requirements to unlock some hero’s card borders were adjusted.
New
- A new difficulty mode was added: “Insane”.
- Two new Steam Achievements were added, both related to the new difficulty mode.
- Now some stats of your run will be displayed on the game over screen and when you finish the game.
Misc
- A few spider webs from the Halloween event will stay where they are, for now.
