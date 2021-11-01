 Skip to content

Dungeon Arsenal update for 1 November 2021

Update: version 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.2 ends the Halloween event.

1.0.2 Patch Notes

Fixes and Balance

  • Fixed a bug on the item card “Key” which allowed it to be used even with 0 AP.
  • Now the "Blade Oil" item card will give +1 ATK to all Axes variants.
  • The requirements for some Steam Achievements were adjusted.
  • The requirements to unlock some heroes were adjusted.
  • The requirements to unlock some hero’s card borders were adjusted.

New

  • A new difficulty mode was added: “Insane”.
  • Two new Steam Achievements were added, both related to the new difficulty mode.
  • Now some stats of your run will be displayed on the game over screen and when you finish the game.

Misc

  • A few spider webs from the Halloween event will stay where they are, for now.

