Starbase Early Access Update 1.11.2021 (EA Build 701)

New Features and Major Updates
- Enabled Company Ships and relevant rank rights for players
- Added Safe Zone visualization effects
Animations
- Prone transition animations polished and timings tweaked
- Fixed an issue with turn animations when unarmed and Universal Tool is active
- Fixed an arm issue with 1st person Antigel Rifle equip animation
- Fixed 1st person animation issue with Assault Rifle when interacting with buttons/levers/Universal Tool
Auction House
- Fixed oldest blueprint being opened instead of the newest when "Show only newest versions" is selected
- Replaced separate button to open blueprints with direct click on a valid blueprint version
- Added blueprint version id and timestamp to blueprint details header
Crafting and Research
-
Fixed an issue that caused the "Owned item" count to not update properly
-
Increased font size for large icons in Crafting menu
-
Added Durability Tool node to Personal Tools & Weapons research tree
-
Categorized Grate 108x216 to Station parts -> Decorative subcategory
-
Made individual container refilling possible through inventory slot context menu
-
Added following modules to "Basic Block Modules" node:
- Walkway Ramp (Steep)
- Walkway Ramp Extension A (Steep)
- Walkway Ramp Extension B (Steep)
- Walkway Ramp (Gentle)
- Walkway Ramp Extension A (Gentle)
- Walkway Ramp Extension B (Gentle)
-
Added following modules under a new "Miscellaneous modules" node
- Ladder Module Top A
- Ladder Module Top B
- Ladder Module Bottom
- Ladder Module
- Ladder Module Long
-
Added "Walkway" and "Misc." subcategories under station modules
-
Added material selectors for plates and beams
-
Fixed an issue where selecting the storage to craft into did not immediately change
-
Fixed an issue causing Torpedo Fuel Tank refill or full crafting not working
Devices
-
Reconstruction Machine
- Fixed an issue with audio and visual effects sync on respawning player in a Reconstruction Machine
- Added a recharging sound for Reconstruction Machine
- Fixed an issue with Reconstruction Machine charging effect not despawning when it was supposed to
- The Reconstruction Machine transfer now shows up in addition to the 15 Insurance Transfer locations at the top of the list
- Prevented respawning to Reconstruction Machine during warp
-
Audio Signal Device:
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect stopping of audio sequences outside hearing range
- Fixed an issue where audio sequence was not starting correctly when spawned with active playing state
- Fixed an issue that caused upgrade modules being found from other crafting benches connected to via cable
Easy Build Mode
- Fixed an issue causing modules being briefly in incorrect rotation during placement
- Fixed an issue causing ship's devices in Station Easy Build Mode being disabled when enabling Easy Build Mode
Easy Build Mode - Ships
- Fixed an issue where small item modules that can be removed from the Easy Build Mode ship by Autounbolting do not return to the inventory if they are unbolted bolt by bolt
- Fixed an issue where the Easy Build Mode ship would spawn back inside the Easy Build Mode Area if it was left outside nearby the Easy Build Mode Area
Easy Build Mode - Stations
- Fixed some issues with modules when being placed at the expansion borders
- Fixed an issue causing low performance spikes with bigger Station Storage sizes
- Fixed an issue where Station modules were sometimes being placed on top of each other when placing them rapidly
- Fixed an issue with Station expansion visuals
- Hid UI when screenshot mode is on
- Improved Station Expansion loading logic (only the current and nearest should now load, others should show as LOD models instead)
- Fixed an issue causing Station Easy Build Mode not working after founding a new station
- Fixed an issue where certain module placements failed
Factory Hall Area
- Fixed an issue that prevented unbolting in Factory Hall Area with Easy Build Mode on right after building the hall
- Fixed an issue where Easy Build Mode placement preview was released immediately after placing an object to a Factory Hall Area
- Fixed an issue causing blocked object placement in certain cases
- Fixed an issue where unbolting stacks of objects caused items to be lost permanently if done in the right order
- Fixed an issue causing objects to detach when they were still bolted to the Factory Hall
Gameplay
- Added a confirmation popup when using Insurance Transfer outside of Safezones
- Prevented transferring items to ship containers via context menu as they only support materials
- Fixed mass flows of frameless structures
- Added T + mousewheel scroll for zooming grabbed objects instead of M2 + mousewheel scroll
- Fixed an issue where "Utility Tool & Rail Cannon Capacitor" objects are only recognized by the "Full Parts List" if they are acquired from Ship Designer instead of acquiring from Ship Designer or from crafting
- Insurance Transfer Terminals now show proper location names
- Fixed a few crashes
- Fixed an issue where items disappeared after drag and dropping to the quickbar from the world
- Fixed an issue causing items to drop into overlapping positions in world after unsuccessful drop to an inventory slot
- Fixed an issue caused by ship host migration causing a hovering ship to crash on a planet surface
- Fixed an issue where duplicate Workbenches were causing game freezes
- Fixed an issue where dragging ammo to leg slots caused them to get stuck in that slot
- Added Safe Zone visualization effects
- Replenished Asteroids around Origin Stations
Missiles and Torpedoes
- Fixed an issue causing missiles/torpedos rotating incorrectly while launching on rare occasions
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue causing screen aspect ratios affecting mouse sensitivity
Player Stations
- Fixed an issue causing the whole station LOD model getting stuck if an empty station part fails to load its LOD model
Ships
-
Enabled Company Ships and relevant rank rights for players
-
Fixed an issue where certain ships had Converters that were not detected as attached even though they were perfectly snapped on their place
-
Added the following player made ships to ship shops
-
Rando 7:
- The Canterbury
- Rocker
- Rigger
- Gladiator
- Raven
- nOVALi Solar SRM
- Frog
-
Quasar:
- Auger v0
Ship Designer
- Fixed an issue where the price was not updating correctly when the "Use parts in Station Storage" was toggled on or off
- Fixed an issue where an incorrect ship price was being displayed when "Use parts in Station Storage" was toggled off
- Fixed a crash that could happen after joining a group session in Ship Designer
- Fixed an issue where Ship Strength Factor was different between Ship Designer editing mode and test mode
- Paint tool now paints component base tint colors for components with tinting enabled
- Fixed an issue that caused certain ships to load out bounds when loading from a save
Stations
- Removed the floating and unnecessary insurance transfer terminal from Ghost Station Relicta
- Rando 5, 6, and 7 shipshops added to Markka and Arma -stations
Weapons
- Fixed an issue with players not being able to pick up recently placed Tripod Weapons before relogging into the game
UI
- Fixed input leak on Insurance Transfer confirmation pop up
Changed depots in test_auto branch