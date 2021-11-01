Patch Note - November 2nd

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021.
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New Class 'Arbalist' will be added.
- Arbalist’s exclusive equipment will be added.
- New system 'Class Change' will be added.
- Class Change is a new feature enabling players to change into a different class while maintaining the character’s growth progression and achievements.
New content 'Solitude Training' will be added.
Special boss 'Crimson Emperor Utukan' will be added.
◈DRACO Updates◈
- Items with XDRACO property will be added.
[November 2nd Patch Note Details]
◈In-Game Updates◈
1. New Class - Arbalist
New class Arbalist will be added.
Arbalist is the only ranged physical damage class in MIR4, an agile, battle-hardened assassin
delivering devastating blows to opponents from afar.
2 types of Arbalist codex will be added.
- Codex Name : Dead Shot
Item : Magical Arrowhead
- Codex Name : Ultimate Blow
Item : Deadly Arrowhead
2. Class Change
- Class Change system enables you to switch between different classes while maintaining the original character's Level, Constitution, Inner force, and server-based codex.
- The Class Change system is available from Level 50, and different class types can be unlocked using copper and gold.
- All growth progression stats and inventory items will remain even when switching classes. However, class-specific skills will not be carried over and equipment will become unusable.
3. Solitude Training
- Solitude Training is a feature where players can further elevate their character’s efficiency in PvE and PvP environments through 4 specialized groups of vessel training. (Conception, Governing, Thoroughfare, Girdle Vessels)
- Solitude Training is available from Level 70.
- Each type of vessel training group is made up of 8 ability slots which enhance specific character stats. There are 32 types of stats in total, which can be enhanced up to rank 10 by using energy and resources.
- Source to gain required items for Solitude Training
Snow Panax and Oil(Uncommon to Epic) can be obtained from Magic Square/Secret Peak 4th floor
and above.
Snow Panax/Oil can drop from field monsters.
Rare Noirsoul Herb can drop from Field/Elite/Labyrinth/Hidden Valley area types.
- Additional stats can be gained by reaching higher levels of enhancement.
- Solitude Training consists of 3 types of possible outcomes; Success, Fail, and Tangled Inner Force. Each time you are affected by the Tangled Inner Force, Enhancement levels can decrease by up to 3 ranks.
4. Special boss 'Crimson Emperor Utukan'
- Crimson Emperor Utukan: Lv. 130
- Utukan is approximately 10 times stronger than Snake Valley's 4th floor boss.
- Utukan’s lair can be found in the ‘Crimson Abaddon’ located on the 4th floor of the Snake Hidden Valley.
- Spawn Time : Every Friday 22:00
※ Spawns will be based on Regional Server Times.
ASIA(UTC+8)/INDIA(UTC+6)/MENA(UTC+3)/EU(UTC+2)/SA(UTC-3)/NA(UTC-4)
5. Valley Proclamation
'Valley Proclamation' is a new feature allowing Hidden Valley owners to set up various notices or warnings for all Hidden Valley visitors to view.
- The leader and elders of the clan that owns Hidden Valleys can register the proclamation through the Territory menu.
- Proclamation menu also offers translation functionality for everyone to understand the message written by the Hidden Valley owners.
- The proclamation will be prompted as a pop-up message to all players that enter the Hidden Valley regardless of floors.
6. New NPC Shop 'Lucky Cat Luckster'
- Lucky Cat Luckster is an NPC in Arcadia Spirit Village, where players can craft <Lucky Potion Box>.
- From Lucky Cat Luckster, higher tiered items can be obtained through ‘Great Success’.
[table] [tr] [td]Craft Resources[/td] [td]Quantity[/td] [td]Crafting Item[/td] [td]Acquirable item on Great Success[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td][R] Noirsoul Herb
[E] Oil
[E] Snow Panax
Millennial Fruit Leaf[/td] [td]1
1
1
1[/td] [td]Luckster's Rare Potion Box[/td] [td]Luckster's Epic Potion Box[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
[R] Noirsoul Herb
[E] Oil
[E] Snow Panax
Millennial Fruit Leaf
[/td] [td]10
10
10
10[/td] [td]Luckster's Epic Potion Box[/td] [td]Luckster's Legendary Potion Box[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td][R] Noirsoul Herb[/td] [td]2[/td] [td][R] Glittering Powder Box[/td] [td][E] Glittering Powder Box[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td][R] Noirsoul Herb[/td] [td]2[/td] [td][R] Life Elixir Box[/td] [td][E] Life Elixir Box[/td] [/tr] [/table]
7. Guest Account Creation Removal
- Guest account creation option will be removed in this update.
※ Guest accounts created before the update will remain accessible post-update.
※ We recommend linking your game account using your social account(s) for a safe and stable gameplay experience.
8. In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
- Message display regarding Mail deletion date will be improved.
- Typo in Beastly Nefariox Talisman information will be fixed.
◈DRACO Updates◈
1. XDRACO items
Items with XDRACO property will be added.
Epic & Legendary Equipments (Weapon/Armor/Accessory)
Epic & Legendary Magic Stones (7 types, Including Magic Stone of Growth)
Epic & Legendary Spirit Treasures (Can only be obtained through Combining)
XDRACO Chest (Glittering Powder, Life Elixir, Identification Scroll, etc)
XDRACO items will be moved to your in-game XDRACO stash once sealed, which can then be traded on the XDRACO market.
Items moved to XDRACO stash after sealing, won't be usable in the game. In order to use the item, it first needs to be unsealed and moved back into your inventory.
※ Trading features of XDRACO items through the XDRACO market will be added in future updates.
