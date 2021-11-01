- Fixed some achievements not granted properly
- Fixed floating guitar on Christmas Mayday's 3rd finisher attack
- Fixed Mayday and Zuke not running in DJ Subatomic Supernova's final phase
- More optimization on 1010 boss level
- Removed invisible graffiti in Sayu's district
- Graffiti no longer fades out when the camera moves too close to the wall
- Fixed Mayday's guitar not simulating properly in some Showstopper cutscenes
- Fixed certain situations where the guitar case goes missing
- Fixed loading screen on a non 16:9 resolution
- Fixed key config option for languages other than English
- Fixed mouse cursor showing during cutscenes
- Other minor UI fixes
No Straight Roads: Encore Edition update for 1 November 2021
PATCH NOTES 1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update