No Straight Roads: Encore Edition update for 1 November 2021

PATCH NOTES 1.1.1

Build 7636560

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some achievements not granted properly
  • Fixed floating guitar on Christmas Mayday's 3rd finisher attack
  • Fixed Mayday and Zuke not running in DJ Subatomic Supernova's final phase
  • More optimization on 1010 boss level
  • Removed invisible graffiti in Sayu's district
  • Graffiti no longer fades out when the camera moves too close to the wall
  • Fixed Mayday's guitar not simulating properly in some Showstopper cutscenes
  • Fixed certain situations where the guitar case goes missing
  • Fixed loading screen on a non 16:9 resolution
  • Fixed key config option for languages other than English
  • Fixed mouse cursor showing during cutscenes
  • Other minor UI fixes

