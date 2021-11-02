-
Added auto-save spots.
Fixed items are lost caused by auto-save.
Fixed some side missions cannot be proceeded cuased by auto-save.
Ray-Tracing is forbidden on Windows 7.
Added manual tool for switch off Ray-Tracing: Pal7_ResetToDx11.exe (Root directory of game, click to switch off Ray-Tracing).
Fixed the camera cannot be restored during the BOSS battle.
Fixed the issue Lingshu Guard battle cannot be proceeded.
Fixed players can get rewarded repeatedly in side mission "Frost Staining".
Fixed the Bug that achievement "Invincible" cannot be obtained.
Fixed some sound effect bugs.
Fixed some text bugs.
仙剑奇侠传七 update for 2 November 2021
v1.09 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
