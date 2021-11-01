Update to articy:draft 3.1.34 available

This update fixes a problem for some users that lead to an application freeze.
- Updated to latest Steam SDK
- Some robustness improvements of UI to prevent UI dropouts and freezes
Thanks for reporting & help from users in this thread.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This update fixes a problem for some users that lead to an application freeze.
Thanks for reporting & help from users in this thread.
Changed files in this update