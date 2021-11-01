 Skip to content

articy:draft 3 update for 1 November 2021

Update to articy:draft 3.1.34 available

This update fixes a problem for some users that lead to an application freeze.

  • Updated to latest Steam SDK
  • Some robustness improvements of UI to prevent UI dropouts and freezes

Thanks for reporting & help from users in this thread.

