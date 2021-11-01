 Skip to content

Fuzz Force: Spook Squad update for 1 November 2021

Cassie's Betrayal Hotfixes (1st Nov)

Build 7636319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing the Cassie's Betrayal update! There may have been a few bugs when it launched and these are the ones I've fixed since. Thanks to everyone who has reported these.

  • Fixed a missing tile in the training area

  • Fixed the Training Area's second event being a duplicate of the first event

  • Fixed the Character Select screen when going to the training area

  • Fixed the dice you start with in the training area not having dice effects

  • Added a Static skill to the Training Dummy to illustrate the Boo~stiary better

  • Fixed the Boos~tiary requiring the wrong amount of Mimic Immunity and Mimic Upgraded to unlock their information

  • Fixed Finn's Charge Blaster applying its statuses before rolling

  • Fixed the sound effect on Finn's Vampiric Crossbow

  • Fixed the All Ghosts Captured bonus removing the HUD in Drafty Dungeons

  • Fixed skipping the first modifier in Boonus Floors if you chose a dice or module from the run start bonuses

  • Fixed getting duplicate boonuses in Boonus Floors

  • Fixed the Random Potion boonus only giving 0HP potions on a new floor

  • Fixed Angelic Fuzz softlocking the game

  • Increased the roll required for Intimidating Presence from 9 to 11

  • Hopefully fixed the softlock that occurs in battles when double clicking the Continue button after doing a Bonus Roll

  • Updated the text on the game over screen to say 4 potions instead of 3 potions

  • Updated the Kind of a Big Deal achievement to match the changes

  • Added a cap of 40 to dice

  • If your Lucky Number is 14,15 or 16 which don't appear on the Lucky Number screen, your Lucky Number will be the lowest number you have a duplicate of (It's a very unlikely situation but would crash the game)

  • Increased the reward for the Attic's Blood Money event from 4 Ghost Jars to 10

  • Added higher number options to Events for the new high value dice

  • Fixed the Peery Painting event also referencing a dice in its choices

  • Fixed fighting a Mimic as a result of The Chest event stopping you getting the area cleared bonuses

  • Fixed The Chest event having the wrong percentages of getting a Dice or Module

  • Fixed the Butler using the wrong animations

  • Fixed the Butler soft locking the game rolling Skill 3 (it doesn't have a skill 3)

  • Fixed Spider Wolf not having skill descriptions

  • Fixed Spider Wolf's Skill 2 Poison Slash doing Status Immunity instead of a poison attack

  • Fixed Spider Wolf's Skill 1 being a Shield and Attack instead of a Danger Attack

  • This led to a fix of the Shield and Attack skill starting your turn twice. (Cloche, Clowlche and final final boss use this skill)

  • Fixed Cassie's Me Too icon appearing on the HUD if you ran into a mimic after fighting her (you greedy soul)

  • Fixed the lucky number still being lit up after Cassie took her Lucky Me Too turns

  • Fixed the Polter Pauper one shotting you with his skill 3

  • Fixed the Final Final Boss Enrage effect not draining Peppa's HP when using Life.EXE

  • Fixed fighting the Final Final Boss if you met the criteria but lost against the Polter final boss

  • Fixed fighting the Final Final Boss again if you clicked the 'return to menu' button before getting your Ghost Jars

  • If you haven't won a mission before, the Final Boss is always the Polter Prince, fixed a bug where another boss was taking priority over that

  • Fixed the Vsync toggle resetting itself

