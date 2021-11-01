 Skip to content

Warlocks Entanglement update for 1 November 2021

Update notes for nov 1st. V1.01

Added ability to pin build recipe's to the Hud helping to keep track of resources required for various items.

Added ability for the cauldron requirements to be pinned to the Hud so that you can easier track the requirements without having to either write it down or remember it.

Help buttons are now more noticeable throughout the game.

