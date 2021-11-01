Added ability to pin build recipe's to the Hud helping to keep track of resources required for various items.
Added ability for the cauldron requirements to be pinned to the Hud so that you can easier track the requirements without having to either write it down or remember it.
Help buttons are now more noticeable throughout the game.
Warlocks Entanglement update for 1 November 2021
Update notes for nov 1st. V1.01
