LEWDAPOCALYPSE update for 1 November 2021

Third WAY DLC Release!

1 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey there!

The THIRD WAY DLC! is finally LIVE!

As always we are starting the Raffle!

3 Steam Gift Cards for $10

To participate you must:

* Add the LEWDAPOCALYPSE to your Steam Wishlist (if it's still not in your Library)

  • Add the THIRD WAY DLC to your Steam Wishlist (if it's still not in your Library)

  • Share this post with everyone you know! :)

    You can do it on Steam, or with your Social Networks (Twitter, Facebook, VK, My Space, Reddit, etc.)

  • Tell us your opinion about the game and DLC in the comments to this post. We'll be happy to hear it from you.

We'll announce the results of this Raffle at November 21st at 8:00 PST! Good Luck!

Thank you for your support guys! :)

We'll be very greatefull if you'll share our game to your friends, write your opinion in the comments or leave a review in the review section, add the game to your whislist, if you like our game!

Cheers :)

Stay Healthy and Have Fun!

Changed depots in patreon branch

LEWDAPOCALYPSE Content Depot 1271711
