Cat in the Box update for 1 November 2021

New language support: Russian (Русский)

Build 7635830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cat in the Box now supports Russian language.

We'd like to express our sincere appreciation to Makoto_Tanu for providing the translation.

We hope that players in Russia will also enjoy the game.

Thanks a lot!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1257410/Cat_in_the_Box/

