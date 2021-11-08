New update for VEGAS 19 Edit - Steam Edition!

Important changes in version 19.0.0.424 compared to version 19.0.0.381
New Features for this update
- Added Optical Flow into the Warp Flow transition and Smart Split function
- New menu option to Clear Dynamic RAM Preview memory
- FX and Pan/Crop editor windows automatically resize when undocked
- Added preview of selected colors in the Color Grading panel
- Color grading panel now contains a region option when selecting a color
- Instant access to the Selection Tool from the Normal Edit tool
- Color Keys number pad support for adjustments in the Color Grading Panel
- Fine mouse movements for the Color Grading Panel
- Button display independence for Adjustment Tracks
- Load text from Titles & Text events into Text to Speech
- Hardware Acceleration for Upscale plugin
- Hardware Acceleration for Colorization plugin
- Hardware Acceleration for Style Transfer plugin
- Support 5k and 8k render templates in all projects
- Add a third model to Upscaler plugin for better use on blurry footage
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue in the Border FX allowing inappropriate background bleed-through when bevel is used
- Driver update window now working appropriately for AMD GPUs
- Sorting now working appropriately in the Hub Explorer
- Redesigned the drawing of parts events on the timeline to avoid potential hangs and crashes
- Improved speed of Hub actions
- Fixed issue where editing on the timeline was slowed due to excessive number of Undo Events being generated
- Tick marks now appear in the ruler area of FX keyframe timeline
- Fixed crash that can occur when initializing the FX Plug-In Manager.
- Replaced Mia voice with Sonia in Text to Speech
- Fixed issue where Dynamic RAM Preview allocation is not being released during a render to an Audio only or Image Sequence format
- Fixed crash in Scene Detection feature
- Removed default layouts which would cause the UI to be in a bad state
- Fixed issue which occurs when reading FCP X projects
- Editing an empty video event in VEGAS Effects is now prevent, avoiding a crash
- Fixed issue where the Titles and Text editor would float off the screen while editing text
- Fixed and issue to prevent a crash on exit
- Fixed crash when bringing focus back to VEGAS while editing a Nested Timeline
- Motion transfer menu is now accessible if the FX editor is open for another event
- Deleting a custom render template no longer removes all templates for that format from the Render As dialog UI.
- Can now remove inserted Master Bus envelope settings from the Mixing Console window
- Fixed crash or failure which may occur when trying to open the Hub Explorer or VEGAS Hub windows without an internet connection
- Fixed issue where VEGAS can crash or hang when using unsupported Intel GPUs.
- No longer crash when opening and closing the Hub Explorer window multiple times
- Fix issue where embedded text data from Text-to-Speech generated audio events is not available if the event is split.
- Most recently used files list no longer disappears after opening the preferences dialog
- Crash that occurs when reading 16-bit grayscale images has been fixed
- Trimming an event to zero length will now delete the event
- Changing the zoom level on the Upscale plugin while replaying the video will no longer mangle the video preview
- “Explore Containing Folder” command in the Explorer window will now select the appropriate file in the Windows Explorer
- VEGAS Hub window appears properly now on first run of the application
- MXF files with closed captioning now load correctly
- Plugin window search now includes preset names
Changed files in this update