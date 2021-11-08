 Skip to content

VEGAS 19 Edit - Steam Edition update for 8 November 2021

New update for VEGAS 19 Edit - Steam Edition!

Important changes in version 19.0.0.424 compared to version 19.0.0.381

New Features for this update

  • Added Optical Flow into the Warp Flow transition and Smart Split function
  • New menu option to Clear Dynamic RAM Preview memory
  • FX and Pan/Crop editor windows automatically resize when undocked
  • Added preview of selected colors in the Color Grading panel
  • Color grading panel now contains a region option when selecting a color
  • Instant access to the Selection Tool from the Normal Edit tool
  • Color Keys number pad support for adjustments in the Color Grading Panel
  • Fine mouse movements for the Color Grading Panel
  • Button display independence for Adjustment Tracks
  • Load text from Titles & Text events into Text to Speech
  • Hardware Acceleration for Upscale plugin
  • Hardware Acceleration for Colorization plugin
  • Hardware Acceleration for Style Transfer plugin
  • Support 5k and 8k render templates in all projects
  • Add a third model to Upscaler plugin for better use on blurry footage

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue in the Border FX allowing inappropriate background bleed-through when bevel is used
  • Driver update window now working appropriately for AMD GPUs
  • Sorting now working appropriately in the Hub Explorer
  • Redesigned the drawing of parts events on the timeline to avoid potential hangs and crashes
  • Improved speed of Hub actions
  • Fixed issue where editing on the timeline was slowed due to excessive number of Undo Events being generated
  • Tick marks now appear in the ruler area of FX keyframe timeline
  • Fixed crash that can occur when initializing the FX Plug-In Manager.
  • Replaced Mia voice with Sonia in Text to Speech
  • Fixed issue where Dynamic RAM Preview allocation is not being released during a render to an Audio only or Image Sequence format
  • Fixed crash in Scene Detection feature
  • Removed default layouts which would cause the UI to be in a bad state
  • Fixed issue which occurs when reading FCP X projects
  • Editing an empty video event in VEGAS Effects is now prevent, avoiding a crash
  • Fixed issue where the Titles and Text editor would float off the screen while editing text
  • Fixed and issue to prevent a crash on exit
  • Fixed crash when bringing focus back to VEGAS while editing a Nested Timeline
  • Motion transfer menu is now accessible if the FX editor is open for another event
  • Deleting a custom render template no longer removes all templates for that format from the Render As dialog UI.
  • Can now remove inserted Master Bus envelope settings from the Mixing Console window
  • Fixed crash or failure which may occur when trying to open the Hub Explorer or VEGAS Hub windows without an internet connection
  • Fixed issue where VEGAS can crash or hang when using unsupported Intel GPUs.
  • No longer crash when opening and closing the Hub Explorer window multiple times
  • Fix issue where embedded text data from Text-to-Speech generated audio events is not available if the event is split.
  • Most recently used files list no longer disappears after opening the preferences dialog
  • Crash that occurs when reading 16-bit grayscale images has been fixed
  • Trimming an event to zero length will now delete the event
  • Changing the zoom level on the Upscale plugin while replaying the video will no longer mangle the video preview
  • “Explore Containing Folder” command in the Explorer window will now select the appropriate file in the Windows Explorer
  • VEGAS Hub window appears properly now on first run of the application
  • MXF files with closed captioning now load correctly
  • Plugin window search now includes preset names

