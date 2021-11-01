Modify the resolution can be saved correctly
Modify the talent details to display different resolution adaptations
Modify the login interface no longer shows connection to steam
Repair the problem that one door of the camp can't be passed
Repair the bug of unchanged attribute of gem upgrade
Repair the bug that you can pick up equipment at the talent table after checking the ranking
Repair the bug that the arrow tower does not trigger.
Repair the bug that gems disappear after setting
Repair the bug that summoner killing does not increase the progress of endless mode
Adjust the cooldown interval of ice armor affix for elite monsters to 8 seconds
Never Return update for 1 November 2021
Update v7.03
Changed files in this update