Never Return update for 1 November 2021

Update v7.03

Share · View all patches · Build 7635486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modify the resolution can be saved correctly

Modify the talent details to display different resolution adaptations

Modify the login interface no longer shows connection to steam

Repair the problem that one door of the camp can't be passed

Repair the bug of unchanged attribute of gem upgrade

Repair the bug that you can pick up equipment at the talent table after checking the ranking

Repair the bug that the arrow tower does not trigger.

Repair the bug that gems disappear after setting

Repair the bug that summoner killing does not increase the progress of endless mode

Adjust the cooldown interval of ice armor affix for elite monsters to 8 seconds

